Cumberland Valley graduate Brady Davidson and Carlisle alumnus John Peters have advanced to the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s 20th Annual R. Jay Sigel Match Play event at West Shore Country Club.

The pair punched their semifinal ticket with a set of victories Tuesday.

Davidson, the tournament’s top seed, began the morning by defeating Huntsville Golf Club’s Logan Paczewski 3 & 2 before claiming his quarterfinal match against Blue Bell Country Club’s Daniel Oh, a 3 & 1 decision.

In the quarterfinal match, Davidson was 1-up through the front nine and secured the victory with wins on holes 10, 13, 14 and 17. The back-nine surge was similar to the CV grad’s morning round where he took holes 10, 11 and 14 to hold off Paczewski.

Meanwhile, Peters started the round of 16 with wins on four of his first eight holes. He hung on with advantages on the 11th and 15th, earning a 3 & 2 decision against Applecross Country Club’s Sam Feeney.

In the afternoon, Peters knocked off third-seed Tim Novic with a 1-up victory. The former Thundering Herd standout and current Duke Blue Devil carried a 3-up edge through 10 until Novic clawed back with wins on holes 11, 14 and 16, and evened the match. Peters responded with a win on Hole 17 to card the triumph.

Davidson and Peters will compete in opposite semifinals Wednesday morning. Davidson squares off with Out Door Country Club’s Karl Frisk while Peters faces Harrisburg Country Club’s Benjamin Smith.

Tee times for Wednesday have yet to be finalized.

