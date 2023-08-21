Three Boiling Springs junior high cheerleaders have been invited to perform in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida, after receiving All-American recognition at their Universal Cheerleaders Association camp earlier this month.

Isabella Gonzalez, Harmony Hockenberry and Victoria Ward were the three cheerleaders to obtain invites.

The teams and individuals invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners and All-Americans from Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance summer camps and Urban Cheerleading Experience brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella, according to a Monday press release.

Gonzalez, Hockenberry, Ward and all other invitees will travel to Orlando for a week of rehearsals ahead of their performance. It’s estimated 60,000 fans will be attendance to watch the cheerleaders and dancers prior to kickoff.

