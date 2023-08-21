Sentinel Staff
Three Boiling Springs junior high cheerleaders have been invited to perform in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida, after receiving All-American recognition at their Universal Cheerleaders Association camp earlier this month.
Isabella Gonzalez, Harmony Hockenberry and Victoria Ward were the three cheerleaders to obtain invites.
The teams and individuals invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners and All-Americans from Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance summer camps and Urban Cheerleading Experience brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella, according to a Monday press release.
Gonzalez, Hockenberry, Ward and all other invitees will travel to Orlando for a week of rehearsals ahead of their performance. It’s estimated 60,000 fans will be attendance to watch the cheerleaders and dancers prior to kickoff.
Game Night Experience: Scenes from Boiling Springs' home football game against Gettysburg Friday
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' head coach Brad Zell watches his team during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take to the field before the start of their Mid-Penn non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, bottom, pulls down Gettysburg's Jayden Johnson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, left, sacks Gettysburg's quarterback Brady Heiser during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Matt McNair, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Gettysburg's Wyatt Heistand during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Brodie Hays, center, blocks Gettysburg's Jeremy Drechsler, left, at the line during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Marcus Boyler, center, looks for an open lane during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Liam Fisher, left, gets his helmet ripped off by Gettysburg's Cody Furman during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, right, makes the tackle against Gettysburg's Jayden Johnson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, left, crosses the goaline for a touchdown during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Liam Fisher, left, hands off to Logan Gelbaugh during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, center, finds and open lane to run during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, left, picks up a short gain of yards during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Logan Gelbaugh dives across the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Logan Gelbaugh, front, is brought down by Gettysburg's Owen Sackett on a kick off return during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
