Local golfers completed their second round at the 2023 Pennsylvania Junior Amateur Golf Championships from Lebanon Country Club Tuesday before third-round play was suspended at 2:10 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Boiling Springs alumna Brooke Graham paced the local field with a 10-over par 82 Tuesday morning, pairing with an 86 from Monday’s opening round. Graham fired a 2-over 38 on her front nine and settled for a 44 on the back. Her round included 13 pars.

Mechanicsburg rising senior Bailey Toporcer had a bounce-back morning after shooting a first-round 101 Monday. Toporcer carded a 16-over 88 for her second round, rolling in four pars and a birdie on the par-3 14th hole. She completed two holes of her third round before play was suspended.

Cumberland Valley rising junior Megan Fenton rounded out the local golfers, recording a 91 after an 84 Monday. Fenton birdied the 14th hole and finished the front nine with a strong 43.

Applecross Country Club’s Ava O’Sullivan led the tournament at 4-under through 36 holes.

