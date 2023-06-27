Sentinel Staff
Graham shot 7-over-par 151 over two days to take fifth place at the state championships
Christian Eby
Local golfers completed their second round at the 2023 Pennsylvania Junior Amateur Golf Championships from Lebanon Country Club Tuesday before third-round play was suspended at 2:10 p.m. due to inclement weather.
Boiling Springs alumna Brooke Graham paced the local field with a 10-over par 82 Tuesday morning, pairing with an 86 from Monday’s opening round. Graham fired a 2-over 38 on her front nine and settled for a 44 on the back. Her round included 13 pars.
Mechanicsburg rising senior Bailey Toporcer had a bounce-back morning after shooting a first-round 101 Monday. Toporcer carded a 16-over 88 for her second round, rolling in four pars and a birdie on the par-3 14th hole. She completed two holes of her third round before play was suspended.
Cumberland Valley rising junior Megan Fenton rounded out the local golfers, recording a 91 after an 84 Monday. Fenton birdied the 14th hole and finished the front nine with a strong 43.
Applecross Country Club’s Ava O’Sullivan led the tournament at 4-under through 36 holes.
