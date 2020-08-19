Big Ten's Kevin Warren, under fire, elaborates on virus concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After facing backlash from players, parents, fans and others, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren attempted to elaborate Wednesday on the decision to postpone football season until spring.

The first-year commissioner has been criticized for a lack of transparency in laying out why, less than a week after the conference released a revised schedule, it was necessary to pull the plug.

"We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans," Warren wrote in what was called an "Open Letter to the Big Ten Community."

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts."

With the decision to not play in the fall final, schools are forging ahead toward a spring season.

Coaches such as Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst have said the key to pulling off a season after the first semester is starting it early enough so that it doesn't disrupt a fall season in 2021.