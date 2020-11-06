Big Ten teams have losing record at home with fan-free games

“I made the comment I was a little more concerned about being at home than on the road," Ferentz recalled. “To that point, after being in both, I concur with that. I think it’s accurate. But all that being said, that’s not what the game gets decided by. It can be crutch if you want it to be."

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said he and his teammates know they have to generate their own energy on the sideline these days. The Hawkeyes simply can't lean on the band and the crowd.

“You’re used to the electric Kinnick (Stadium), fans everywhere, and you just don’t get that," Linderbaum said.

While the Wolverines did not appear to match Michigan State's energy, they did seem to be fired up in their season-opening win on the road against Minnesota. The players might have had a little extra pep because there were doubts games would be played at all this fall.

The Golden Gophers went on the road in their next game, coming up one point short in an overtime loss at Rutgers in a fan-free game.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely different," Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “But that’s the 2020 season, right?"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0