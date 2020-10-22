Big Ten, like other leagues, might see sloppy play to start

“There does appear to be a lot of high-scoring games, that’s pretty obvious. Entertaining games,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “As a defensive coach, it’s rough to watch sometimes. When we were in the pandemic period, you couldn’t do a lot of defensive things. We couldn’t do seven-on-seven, so that favors the offense. You couldn’t tackle during the pandemic. So I think there’s a lot of variables.”

Even programs around the country with traditionally strong defenses have struggled at times. Clemson and Alabama, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the Top 25 and the dominant programs of the 2010s, are both averaging double-digit missed tackles for the first time since Pro Football Focus began tracking that statistic in 2014.

Alabama is allowing 10 more points per game than it did a year ago, and as a whole the SEC scoring defense average of 29 points is up nearly a touchdown from 2019.

Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder, whose team opens Friday night against Illinois, said when he has watched games, he's noticed drop-offs in tackling and communication among defenders.