Athletes shine as Summerfair Jim Thorpe Track and Field Meet returns

At the sound of the whistle, Jaxton Morales shot off the starting line at the far end of the track at sun-soaked Ken Millen Stadium Tuesday afternoon. Chugging along in his blue sneakers, red shorts and white Air Jordan basketball jersey, Morales pulled ahead of the competition in the second heat of the 3/4-year-old 50-meter dash, finishing in 12.0 seconds, good for fourth overall.

Morales’ fierce 50-meter run was one of the first events at Tuesday’s Jim Thorpe Track and Field Meet, a staple of the Summerfair lineup that returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes, grouped in 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-plus age brackets, competed in a handful of events, vying for top-three ribbons amid encouragement from parents and promises of ice cream to cap the warm summer evening.

At the near end of the stadium, where the shadows crept across the track from the home side’s bleachers, Nova Dave won the 5-6 girls 50-meter dash in 10.0 seconds, exhibiting “good form,” as one spectator remarked before powering across the finish line and into the arms of her father, Dewayne.

Registering for their respective events ahead of the meet, the children tested the track in 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and 1,600-meter races, organized by a stable of officials and volunteers.

“It’s great,” said Carlisle’s Pam Reynolds, a track and field official since 1987 and one of several members of the David B. Eavenson chapter of PIAA officials who volunteered at the meet. “It’s our future. That’s our future. And the parents being here, it’s a great family thing. It’s a great opportunity to be out here with friends and family.”

While the track events unfolded, athletes also competed in a pair of field events, launching softballs across the track’s infield and leaping into the long jump sand pits from a standing position.

Matthew Hood was one of the first participants to send a softball through the warm summer air. His best throw landed at 48 feet, 3 inches. As athletes completed their early sprinting heats, they lined up at the softball station, their throws drawing hooting and hollering from the volunteers holding clipboards and measuring tape.

Later in the afternoon, Avery Chilton stood at the edge of the sand pit at the south end of the stadium. Chilton, who finished second in the 50-yard dash, leaped through the air into the sand 4 feet, 9 inches later. On her next attempt, she stretched her long jump to 5-1, as her supporters captured the moment with their cellphone cameras.

After the field events wrapped up, the final events on the track unfolded. Dennis William Shank won the boys 11-plus 1,600-meter run in 5:48.0. His older brother, Kevin, cheered him on from the infield. A rising senior at Carlisle, Kevin Shank ran in the Jim Thorpe meet years ago. A volunteer at the meet, he cheered on his younger brother and his future high school teammate as the sun set on the latest installment of the Summerfair tradition.

