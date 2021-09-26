Athletes, friends remember late trainer Bob Gorinski as 'king of productive fun'

On the surface, Robert “Bob” Walter Gorinski, 44, of Mechanicsburg practiced physical therapy, trained hundreds of athletes until he died July 8 after a one-year battle with cancer.
But Bob Gorinski’s story, his legacy, and the impression he left on the hearts of healing athletes for decades, reach well beyond the surface.
The words that pour out in tribute to Gorinski feel almost mythical, telling tales of a tireless, tire-pushing family man with a folktale physique and an insatiable intellectual appetite. They describe a renowned physical trainer with unmatched emotional intelligence and an unbridled spirit. They paint a picture of humility and health set in a foundation of faith.
Among the tributes and tales surrounding Dr. Bob Gorinski, one word continually resurfaces.
“Bob was very unconventional,” said Russ Allen, a youth ministries pastor at West Shore Free Church in Mechanicsburg, former patient and longtime friend of Gorinski’s. "I guess that’s a good word to describe him, but in the best way possible.”
With his unique approach, and his exercise science education from Slippery Rock University, Gorinski cultivated a career in physical therapy that included stops at orthopedic practices, GoWags Training Center (The “Go” was Gorinski’s namesake) and its current iteration, FullReps in Camp Hill. Gorinski also started his own practice, applying his personality to personalized training.
“We loved the way he challenged conventional thinking,” said Kyle Wagner, who, along with his twin brother, Bret, formed the “Wags” in the GoWags partnership. “We loved the way he varied his training. It was always about having fun. We would call it productive fun, and Bob was the king of having productive fun.”
For every king, there’s a kingdom, and Gorinski shared his on Bonny Lane in Upper Allen Township with his wife, Amy Marie, their five children, and a legion of athletes taking an unconventional route during injury rehabilitation and weight training.
“We would train in his backyard,” said Allen, a Mechanicsburg High School and Dickinson College alum who worked with Gorinski after injuring his knee on the football field during his sophomore season with the Red Devils in 2011. “He didn’t have, like, store-bought hurdles or sleds or anything like that to push. We would push cars in the driveway as part of the workout, and we would jump over picnic tables in his backyard. And lawn chairs, things like that.”
It was part of the Gorinski Method, an approach to training, and to life, that dove deeper than reps and charts and the nuts-and-bolts of physical activity.
“Bob realized that when we create strength training in just a sterile atmosphere, like a weight room, it never quite translates,” Wagner said, “Bob was always interested in doing more than weight training. He was always interested in taking the person and putting them in an environment that challenged them more than just their muscles. It challenged their makeup, too. They would be in a creek in 40-degree weather. But he always had a reason why he was doing it.”
Gorinski took an unconventional path to pushing his patients. He didn’t yell. Instead, he tapped into personalities, using his intellect and his curiosity to earn trust and build bonds beyond the workouts.
“He could talk about the rehab,” Allen said, “talk about the injury, all of that stuff. But he connected on a deeper level. He would take interest in whatever his patient was interested in. He knew that I was a history major in college, so he read about history, and we would talk about some of those types of things. He was just very well-versed in a lot of different areas outside of PT or athletic training.”
Tim Mayza, a Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher and a Millersville University alum, connected with Bob at FullReps during the 2019 MLB All-Star break. Two months later, Mayza tore his ulnar collateral ligament, needed Tommy John surgery and counted on Gorinski to work with him through the notoriously arduous rehabilitation process.
“I think anybody who’s been through Tommy John understands the ups and downs that come with that rehab,” Mayza said, “and the tedious process that Tommy John is, but he was there every step of the way.”
Gorinski, armed with a full rehabilitation plan and working alongside Toronto’s trainers, met with Mayza days after his surgery in 2019 and immediately began helping the Allentown native on his road to a spring 2021 recovery. Gorinski designed creative ways to strengthen other parts of Mayza’s body while his elbow healed.
“He gave you his undivided attention,” Mayza said, “and he gave you everything he had. All the knowledge he had. He really was a very trustworthy, very knowledgeable, very caring trainer. I honestly relied on him throughout the beginning stages of that injury while I was strengthening, getting my mobility back for those first six months.”
Mayza marveled at Gorinski’s knowledge, his ability to design workouts to meet the mechanical needs of a recovering pitcher.
But Gorinski’s purposeful positivity mattered just as much.
“I’ll always remember him as somebody who was there when I was in some dark places post-surgery,” Mayza said. “He was there to lift me up and kind of push me and continue to be there for me along the way.”
Gorinski’s positivity resonated with his patients, illuminating a broader sense of purpose in their often sports-centered lives.
“If you’re an athlete,” Allen said, “it’s so easy to get your identity wrapped up in that. When you have it taken away in an injury, it’s pretty devastating, which was the case with me. He really helped, as a friend, just showing me that there’s more to life than being an athlete. There’s being a good dad and a good husband and all of those things.”
Sam Zercher saw the good dad and good husband side of Gorinski, who was a family friend and neighbor.
“He was always willing to care for others,” said Zercher, a Mechanicsburg High School grad and rising junior for Messiah University’s baseball team, “and his family came first. He dedicated so much time to them. He was so committed to his family, and yet he gave so much to so many other people as well.”
If family came first, Gorinski made sure his own ego remained far down the list.
“He had every reason in the world to be prideful or boastful,” Allen said, “not just with his work as a PT and being a very good one, but also with his physique and his weight-training feats. He never made it the ultimate thing in his life. He never made it seem like that was the ultimate thing for anyone else, either. I think that’s one of the things that made him so relatable. Everyone knew that they could just joke around, and they didn’t have to take themselves, or anything else, too seriously around him.”
Gorinski used his lack of self-seriousness to build a sense of community among his patients and friends, creating an alternative to the aggressive, state-of-the-art, body-sculpting culture in many weight rooms.
And it extended beyond the talk and the jokes and the inquisitive conversations.
“Bob walked the walk right beside them,” Wagner said. “Bob would push the vans, and Bob himself would flip tires and climb trees. You saw this 40-year-old guy that just liked being a kid, who said, ‘I won’t ask you to do anything I wouldn’t do.’”
Uncharacteristic extreme fatigue spurred Gorinski through a series of medical tests. Those tests revealed cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer.
“It was just so shocking,” Wagner said. “The healthy people are supposed to be rewarded with a long life, and he was the healthiest of us. When you see the healthiest of us get diagnosed with cancer, your mortality sort of comes into focus clearer than you could ever imagine. And I think that’s what Bob’s sickness did for all of us.”
While he battled his sickness, Gorinski continued to serve others. When Zercher suffered a partially torn ligament in his arm in 2020, he asked Gorinski for some advice.
Gorinski invited him to rehab in his basement twice a week throughout the summer.
“Regardless of what his treatment was like,” Zercher said, "he was always ready to talk, and he cared.”
In his willingness to talk, and his trust in others, Gorinski also revealed his vulnerability.
“It was honesty until the end,” Wagner said. “He would admit when he was afraid. He’d admit when he needed prayers. He would admit when he was doubting things that were supposed to be certain. He would call you up, and he would talk, and he would ask you questions that needed to be asked.”
Gorinski’s death raised many questions and wounded a community that once found its strength through Gorinski’s unconventional wisdom and methods. But that community, of close friends and training partners, professional athletes and competitors from all ages and skill levels, united in celebrating the life of a man that brought them together through his inspired, unconventional and unforgettable service to them.
“He brought together a lot of school districts,” Wagner said. “It wasn’t just Mechanicsburg or Northern or Red Land or Cedar Cliff or Trinity. He worked with athletes from all over. He worked with old. He worked with young. He worked with boys and men, girls and women, and he seemed to help all of them.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross