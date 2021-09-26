Athletes, friends remember late trainer Bob Gorinski as 'king of productive fun'

“He was always willing to care for others,” said Zercher, a Mechanicsburg High School grad and rising junior for Messiah University’s baseball team, “and his family came first. He dedicated so much time to them. He was so committed to his family, and yet he gave so much to so many other people as well.”

If family came first, Gorinski made sure his own ego remained far down the list.

“He had every reason in the world to be prideful or boastful,” Allen said, “not just with his work as a PT and being a very good one, but also with his physique and his weight-training feats. He never made it the ultimate thing in his life. He never made it seem like that was the ultimate thing for anyone else, either. I think that’s one of the things that made him so relatable. Everyone knew that they could just joke around, and they didn’t have to take themselves, or anything else, too seriously around him.”

Gorinski used his lack of self-seriousness to build a sense of community among his patients and friends, creating an alternative to the aggressive, state-of-the-art, body-sculpting culture in many weight rooms.

And it extended beyond the talk and the jokes and the inquisitive conversations.