Area golfers return to fairways as courses reopen

Despite all the measures being put in place, being able to get a round in hasn’t changed too much. Cumberland Valley sophomore Brady Davidson played at Carlisle Country Club. “Not much has changed. With playing at Carlisle, it’s a country club. You make a tee time and play.”

Andrew Stoner who lives in Mechanicsburg also noticed a similar thing with his round at Armitage. “I was expecting a lot different than it was. It was actually seminormal.”

Davidson also appreciated being able to take in the sun and the smells that he might have once taken for granted. “It was definitely refreshing, I can tell you that.”

Snyder was also glad to be back. “It’s been busy today, steady but not packed. The rain yesterday made it difficult for some and we lost a few who wanted to play today.”

The question of whether it’s safe to return to golfing is difficult. “Man, I wish I had the answer to your question. I understand people need to make money.” Santoleri responded. “When I’m playing golf, other than the person I’m sitting in the cart with, I’m not really near anybody. I like to off by myself most of the time.”

Stoner felt other situations could feel more dangerous than golf. “Honestly, I was at three supermarkets today trying to get some meat for the weekend. And I felt more at quote-unquote risk than I would ever feel at the golf course.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.