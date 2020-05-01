Area golfers return to fairways as courses reopen

Golfers were back on area fairways Friday as courses reopened with the relaxation of COVID-19-mandated closures.
The Pennsylvania Alliance for Golf released a set of guidelines for local courses to protect staff and golfers as they reopen.
Many of the guidelines focus on minimizing staff contact with others including recommendations of setting up online payments or contactless payments before arriving, and ensuring staff have masks and gloves.
The golf professional at Armitage Golf Club, Scott Houseal, said the course is doing all it can to follow the guidelines. “We try to keep to only three to four people on staff at a time.”
The alliance also suggested keeping tee times 15 minutes apart, something that Eagles Crossing Golf Club owner, Shawn Snyder, believes is not just about keeping social distance. “I believe the time management is more for carts and keeping them in rotation rather than separating people.”
Carts need to be sanitized after each use and are for individual use only, something that could be difficult for courses that have a limited number.
“Usually they can put 140 or more people out on the course,” said Ott Santoleri, who works at Valley Green Pro Shop and is also the Red Land golf assistant coach. “A lot of the golfers in the area are older and ride. That’s gonna put a strain.”
Despite all the measures being put in place, being able to get a round in hasn’t changed too much. Cumberland Valley sophomore Brady Davidson played at Carlisle Country Club. “Not much has changed. With playing at Carlisle, it’s a country club. You make a tee time and play.”
Andrew Stoner who lives in Mechanicsburg also noticed a similar thing with his round at Armitage. “I was expecting a lot different than it was. It was actually seminormal.”
Davidson also appreciated being able to take in the sun and the smells that he might have once taken for granted. “It was definitely refreshing, I can tell you that.”
Snyder was also glad to be back. “It’s been busy today, steady but not packed. The rain yesterday made it difficult for some and we lost a few who wanted to play today.”
The question of whether it’s safe to return to golfing is difficult. “Man, I wish I had the answer to your question. I understand people need to make money.” Santoleri responded. “When I’m playing golf, other than the person I’m sitting in the cart with, I’m not really near anybody. I like to off by myself most of the time.”
Stoner felt other situations could feel more dangerous than golf. “Honestly, I was at three supermarkets today trying to get some meat for the weekend. And I felt more at quote-unquote risk than I would ever feel at the golf course.”
