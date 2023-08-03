When Bo Waggoner donned the Penn State logo once again and reconnected with a plethora of his Nittany Lion men’s basketball players, he couldn’t recall a much better feeling.

It had been over a year since the 2016 Cumberland Valley graduate was part of the Penn State program. For the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, he served as a graduate assistant. He was also the program’s student manager from 2016 to 2020.

The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team single-elimination tournament that plays out across eight host cities and features alumni of various universities and institutions, rekindled Waggoner’s Nittany Lion connections.

The 2023 TBT tipped off July 19 and will crown a champion Thursday in Philadelphia. Its field included, for the first time, the Happy Valley Hoopers, a Penn State-based team that suffered a first-round setback. Waggoner joined the Hoopers as an assistant.

“It was really cool to see guys that have played under three separate (Penn State) coaches come together and play hard and just want to play for that Penn State family,” Waggoner said. “That was the main thing that I kind of got from the weekend, is they all were just playing for Penn State. They wanted to play hard for the fans. They wanted to play hard for each other and kind of make everybody proud, as well as themselves.”

Waggoner’s TBT experience began with an offer from Happy Valley general manager John Harrar, a five-year forward for PSU. Waggoner and Harrar built a friendship over their time in State College.

“(Harrar) was a guy that loved to get in the gym,” Waggoner said, “and that was kind of my responsibility as a manager and GA, was to work guys out and rebound for them. So I would always get in the gym with John, and then we became really good friends from that.”

Waggoner transferred his expertise from Penn State to his assistant role with the Hoopers. Happy Valley received its first-round opponent — the Nerd Team — a month in advance of the matchup, and Waggoner was tasked with developing a scouting report.

In addition to scouting, the CV alumnus was responsible for checking in on players and travel schedules ahead of the team’s first set of practices. Once the team convened in State College, Waggoner and the coaching staff employed a three-day practice plan that included scrimmaging against the current Penn State club.

“(It was) just making sure the guys were all on the same page,” Waggoner said, “and that they kind of understood going into it and what to expect.”

Waggoner and Happy Valley touched down in Syracuse, New York, for their tournament opener July 24 and received support from a sea of blue and white behind the team’s bench. While a 54-49 first-round loss to the Nerd Team stunted the Hoopers’ tournament stay, Happy Valley forged a furious comeback attempt after trailing 14 through the first quarter and by nine through three.

“We had close to 100 fans sitting directly behind our bench, getting rowdy for us,” Waggoner said. “And if anybody watched the game, it might not have been the start we were looking for, but we kept fighting. And what we really kept fighting for were the fans behind us, really getting into it once we started making our comeback. Just to kind of hear them cheering for us and getting us going really made an atmosphere, and it kind of felt like to me that we had home-court advantage.”

The group expects Happy Valley to field a team again next year. Waggoner, after renewing his Penn State pride, targets a return to the bench.

“I want to keep rolling, get the guys ready for next year and hopefully win a game in TBT next year,” Waggoner said. “It was an unbelievable experience being around Penn State guys that I hadn’t seen in a while and then being able to compete with them again.

“It was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

