American Hockey League pushes start of season back to Feb. 5

"I think all our teams want to play, but nobody knows what's going to happen," he said.

One possibility involves the AHL adjusting to form a Canadian division if the NHL does so because of U.S.-Canada border restrictions, which would mean moving teams in Bakersfield and Stockton, California, and Utica, New York, north to be in the same country as their parent clubs. But a coronavirus testing pilot project in the province of Alberta that could reduce quarantine time when entering Canada provides hope that might not be necessary.

The AHL's return-to-play task force will meet again next week to come up with a scheduling proposal, including a range of games played. The league could mimic Major League Baseball's 2020 season by dividing teams into regional groups to reduce travel, including multiple games in the same city between teams.

It helps that the AHL normally has a team play three games in three days over the weekend to maximize attendance. Now those could become mini "series" to get through the season.

"It's going to be a heavy regional schedule no matter what we do, so the teams that are close to each other are going to play each other more often," Howson said. "Just being a little more cognizant of what the virus is doing and how can we combat that with our scheduling."