The Carlisle Summer League is about more than basketball.

And Davion and Javion Alejandro personify that vision.

For the three years the twin brothers have been involved in the co-ed, youth basketball league, they’ve been the first to arrive at Memorial Park Tuesday and Thursday nights, and are among the last to leave. They help set up and clean up. They lead by example and symbolize everything the CSL is about.

“I think (Davion and Javion’s) pride in their hometown, in the park, where they're from, that is something that’s not even just about basketball,” co-executive director Jordan Stasyszyn said. “The helping aspect and volunteering, that's what we want everyone to have from the league. ... And at the end of the day, sports or whatever it is you're interested in athletically, that's only going to take you so far. But the discipline, the character, all this stuff that we've sort of built this league on, the responsibility, they embody that.”

Living across the street, Memorial Park has become Davion and Javion’s temple. They beat Statsyszyn and fellow co-executive director Tim Atkinson to the park on game nights, eager to help in any facet.

The twins' interest in basketball gravitated them to the league in its inaugural season in 2019, but it quickly developed into more than dribbling and shooting baskets.

“I think they bring our vision of building a better community just by being who they are,” Atkinson said. “They're just two selfless individuals who look for opportunities to help others, which leads to opportunities for themselves in ways that they're not looking for opportunities for themselves. So I think that's the big thing.”

Some of their pre-game assistance includes setting up tables and stations, hanging banners and sweeping courts and other areas of the park before athletes, coaches and spectators arrive. On nights when their team isn’t playing, they’ll assist at the scorers' tables, pass out water and oversee the game and warm-up basketballs. At the conclusion of game nights, they’re the first to lend a hand in tearing everything down.

“It makes me feel good helping the community and helping out other people,” Javion said.

“It’s only (Stasyszyn and Atkinson), so they’d be spending hours and minutes helping set up,” Davion said. “So I just like going over there and helping them set up.”

Davion and Javion’s leadership stretches to the basketball court. As members of 10U Partnership for Better Health, the pair helped guide their team to a 2019 championship game appearance. Playing for 12U C-Luv Thrift last summer and 14U Unleashed Potential this year, the brothers’ vocal presence has encouraged teammates.

They’re passion for basketball, and enthusiasm for meeting new people and making new friends, also feeds into their leadership. They've missed only one game night in their three years in the league.

“I try to speak positive on the court,” Davion said. “I don't speak rude to my teammates. And if they're upset if we’re losing, I keep their heads up.”

Stasyszyn and Atkinson noticed Davion and Javion’s positivity and bestowed the brothers with the 2019 10U and 2022 12U Eugene Ferreira Sportsmanship awards, a recognition honoring longtime Carlisle High School sports manager, Eugene Ferriera. The award highlights players who demonstrate a consistent willingness to impact their team and community by being selfless teammates and exemplary role models.

Davion and Javion are candidates for this year’s 14U award.

“I think one fascinating part to see is kids who aren't even a part of the league, kids who don't even play basketball, attach themselves to the league because of the twins and what they embody and just their character,” Atkinson said.

The trickle-down has also impacted adults. Stasyszyn and Atkinson said the league has more adult volunteers than ever thanks to the example set by the twins.

“The other part of that is it's not just the physical act of it,” Stasyszyn said. “But we actually have had the twins say … when helping hang up banners or set up tables for the game, ‘This really makes me feel good. I'm confident because I know I'm helping. I feel like part of a team or a family.’ So that's the stuff that will stay with them long after they can no longer play in the summer league.”

And when they do graduate from the CSL, their influence will be preserved.

“You can't put a price on being a good person,” Stasyszyn said. “You can't put an age on that. A lot of times experience can dictate some of those things, but at the end of the day, just being a good person goes a really long way. And when you’re a good person, good things happen.

“They’ll reap the benefits of being a good person for a long time to come.”

Photos: Carlisle Summer League 2023 Opening Night