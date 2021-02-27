 Skip to main content
AHL: Zach Fucale's shutout gives Hershey second win in as many nights
Zach Fucale pitched his first shutout of the season, stopping 22 shots in Hershey's 3-0 win over Binghamton on Saturday evening.

Fucale has allowed just one goal in 57 attempts this season. The Bears improved to 5-1-2-0 with their second straight win.

Jone Snively scored the Bear's first goal in the opening stanza. Garrett Pilon's assist gave him a four-game point streak. Matt Moulson then scored a second-period power play goal, and Michael Sgarbossa provided the final goal in the third period.

Fucale capped his first shutout since 2017 with 12 stops in the final period. 

