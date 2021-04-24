AHL: Zach Fucale, Alex Alexeyev guide Hershey Bears to sixth straight win

Zach Fucale made 31 saves and Alex Alexeyev scored the game-winning goal to push the Hershey Bears to a 3-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday.

Hershey's Axel Jonsson-Fjallby broke the scoreless draw with his sixth goal of the season at 3:53 into the third period. McMichael and Damien Riat assisted on the goal.

The Penguins were able to tie the score on the power play at 8:27 on Drew O'Connor's fifth marker of the season.

With the game deadlocked at one, Fucale came up with his biggest save of the game, denying Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jonathan Gruden on a penalty shot with 5:51 to play.

Alexeyev scored the winner, striking for his first goal since returning from Russia, with just minutes to spare. Brian Pinho sealed the win for Hershey, scoring his fifth empty net goal of the season with .3 left on the clock to give Hershey a sixth straight win.

