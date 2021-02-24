AHL: Will Graber scores first goal; Hershey falls to Walkes-Barre/Scranton

Hershey suffered its first loss in regulation this season, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Will Graber scored his first AHL goal for the Bears in Wednesday's loss, which dropped the Bears to 3-1-2-0. The rookie defenseman netted his goal in the first off his own rebound.

Ilya Samsonov, on Washington's taxi squad as he continues to build endurance following his COVID-19 diagnosis, was beaten by the Penguins Radim Zohorna (first two AHL goals), Anthony Angello and Nick Schilkey.

Mike Sgarbossa tallied his third marker of the year to briefly tie the game back up for Hershey 2-2 in the second period.

