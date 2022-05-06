 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AHL Playoffs

AHL: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blank Hershey Bears 3-0

  • Updated
Hershey Bears logo

With two first-period goals and an empty-net tally in the third, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Hershey Bears 3-0 Friday night in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins scored their first two goals roughly 30 seconds apart. Will Reilly tallied the first goal at the 8:34 mark while Alexander Nylander accounted for the second at 9:05 off assists from Radim Zohorna and Pierre-Oliver Joseph. Joseph had also assisted Reilly’s goal.

After a scoreless second period, Zohorna punctuated the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period to secure the 3-0 victory. In goal, Hershey’s Pheonix Copley netted 28 saves while Tommy Nappier collected 23 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Penguins also outshot the Bears 31-23.

For Hershey, right wing Kody Clark took the most shots at the net with three. The last time the Bears visited the Penguins in Wilkes-Barre, the Penguins came out on top with an identical 3-0 score April 19.

The best-of-three series continues Sunday when the Bears return home to Hershey and angle to even the series. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

