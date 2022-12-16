AHL:Wilkes-Barre/Scranton downs Hershey in first of weekend's back-to-back games between rivals

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck twice in the first 8:37 on its way to a 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre.

Jonathan Gruden and Tyler SIkura struck with first-period goals for the Penguins (13-6-1-2), and Sam Houde added a goal early in the third period. The offense was plenty for Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

Hershey’s Gabriel Carlsson solved Tokarski to break up the shutout with 50 seconds remaining. Mike Vecchione picked up the assist for his ninth point in the month of December, but the Bears (17-6-2-1) saw their five-game road winning streak come to an end. Zach Fucale took the loss in goal for Hershey, stopping 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

The two in-state rivals are scheduled for face off again Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The second of their back-to-back games drops the puck at 7:05 in Wilkes-Barre.