 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL

AHL:Wilkes-Barre/Scranton downs Hershey in first of weekend's back-to-back games between rivals

  • Updated
  • 0
Hershey Bears logo

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck twice in the first 8:37 on its way to a 3-1 win over the Hershey Bears Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre.

Jonathan Gruden and Tyler SIkura struck with first-period goals for the Penguins (13-6-1-2), and Sam Houde added a goal early in the third period. The offense was plenty for Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

Hershey’s Gabriel Carlsson solved Tokarski to break up the shutout with 50 seconds remaining. Mike Vecchione picked up the assist for his ninth point in the month of December, but the Bears (17-6-2-1) saw their five-game road winning streak come to an end. Zach Fucale took the loss in goal for Hershey, stopping 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

The two in-state rivals are scheduled for face off again Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The second of their back-to-back games drops the puck at 7:05 in Wilkes-Barre.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg's Seth Brubaker with the put back against Cedar Cliff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News