AHL: Todd Nelson named Hershey Bears 28th head coach

The Hershey Bears announced the hiring of Todd Nelson as the franchise’s 28th head coach Thursday.

Nelson steps into the role after former skipper Scott Allen was named an assistant coach on the Washington Capitals staff in July. Nelson brings both the experience of being a player and a head coach to the position. He played for the Bears during the 1995-96 season.

"We're excited to welcome Todd Nelson to Hershey as our head coach," Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer said in a Thursday press release. "Todd has had an accomplished coaching career featuring multiple championships. He's a coach that is driven to win, and he has played a pivotal role in developing a long list of players who have advanced to the National Hockey League. Having played for Todd myself, I know how detailed he is, and he's truly a coach who gets the most out of his players. We’re fortunate to have Todd at the helm, and we’re excited about rounding out his staff with an experienced and decorated group of coaches.”

"I am extremely excited about working with the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals," Nelson said in the same release. "Having played in Hershey, I'm aware of the organization's rich history, and I am thrilled to return to the club. Both the Bears and Capitals strive for excellence, and it's an honor to be part of these first-class organizations. I'm looking forward to dropping the puck on the season soon, and I can't wait to get started."

Across two decades as head coach, which includes stops in the NHL, American Hockey League and United Hockey League, Nelson has posted a career 475-269-48-47 record. In that span, he’s captured six titles, including the Calder Cup in 2017 at the helm of the Grand Rapids Griffins. The veteran bench boss has spent parts of eight seasons as an AHL skipper.

Nelson is one of three in AHL history to win the Calder Cup as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach.

Along with Nelson’s hiring, Hershey announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola and video coach Adam Purner for the 2022-23 season. Assistant coach Patrick Wellar and strength and conditioning coach Mike Wagner will return to the Bears staff as well.

“Todd brings a wealth of coaching experience to Hershey and has shown throughout his career the ability to develop young players and help them transition to the NHL,” Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We are also pleased to welcome Nick, Juha, and Adam to Hershey. We feel they each possess the necessary experience and knowledge to help our young players in the organization.”