AHL: Second-period eruption, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby lift Hershey over Lehigh Valley

Sentinel Staff
It took just 3:46 of action in the second period for Hershey to pot three goals Saturday.
It was more than enough for a 4-1 victory over visiting Lehigh Valley at Giant Center. The win moves the Bears to 6-2-2-0 on the season.
Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored twice in the win, including a first-period tally and then the first of the three rapid-fire scores in the second that blew the game open.
Mike Sgarbossa's fifth goal of the year made it 3-0, and Kale Kessy scored his first goal as a Bear not long after to make it 4-0.
Zach Fucale stopped 17 of 18 shots in net.
More online
For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!