AHL: Second-period eruption, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby lift Hershey over Lehigh Valley

It took just 3:46 of action in the second period for Hershey to pot three goals Saturday.

It was more than enough for a 4-1 victory over visiting Lehigh Valley at Giant Center. The win moves the Bears to 6-2-2-0 on the season.

Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored twice in the win, including a first-period tally and then the first of the three rapid-fire scores in the second that blew the game open.

Mike Sgarbossa's fifth goal of the year made it 3-0, and Kale Kessy scored his first goal as a Bear not long after to make it 4-0.

Zach Fucale stopped 17 of 18 shots in net.

