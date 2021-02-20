 Skip to main content
AHL: Rookie Connor McMichael records first hat trick in Hershey's win
AHL

AHL: Rookie Connor McMichael records first hat trick in Hershey's win

Connor McMichael appears to be settling into AHL life just fine.

The Hershey rookie, the top prospect in Washington's farm system, recorded his first hat trick Saturday in a 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward now has four AHL goals, all in the last 10 days.

His efforts helped the Bears (3-0-2-0) dig out of an early 1-0 hole off a Zach Nastasiuk tally. 

From there, it was all McMichael, who scored the tying goal a few minutes later on the power play, added his second in the second period after swiping the puck in the defensive zone and finished his night with an empty-net goal with 1:10 left in the game.

Zach Fucale stopped 34 shots for the Bears.

