AHL: Rookie Connor McMichael records first hat trick in Hershey's win

The Hershey rookie, the top prospect in Washington's farm system, recorded his first hat trick Saturday in a 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The forward now has four AHL goals, all in the last 10 days.

From there, it was all McMichael, who scored the tying goal a few minutes later on the power play, added his second in the second period after swiping the puck in the defensive zone and finished his night with an empty-net goal with 1:10 left in the game.