AHL postpones Hershey Bears games scheduled for Sunday, Wednesday

The American Hockey League announced the postponement of Sunday's Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Giant Center, as well as Wednesday's clash between the two teams at Lehigh Valley, citing the league's COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears.

The league plans to announce make-up dates for the two contests at a later date and to issue further information for fans who purchased tickets.

“This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL,” the team said in a press release issued Saturday night, “and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.”

Hershey (8-6-2-1) dropped a 7-3 decision in Rochester Friday, halting a two-game win streak. The Bears posted a 4-5-1-0 record in November. Their first game after the two postponed contests is scheduled for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Lehigh Valley.

