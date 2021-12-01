 Skip to main content
Hershey Bears

AHL postpones Hershey Bears games scheduled for Saturday, Sunday

Hershey Bears logo

The American Hockey League announced the postponement of two Hershey Bears games Wednesday. 

Hershey's Saturday game on the road against Lehigh Valley and Sunday's home match against Wilkes-Barre account for the pair of postponements. The postponements come in lieu of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. Makeup dates for both contests are yet to be determined. 

"This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel," the team said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. 

Hershey had its two previously scheduled games — Sunday and Wednesday — postponed as well. Wednesday's game against Lehigh Valley has been rescheduled for Dec. 21. The Bears currently hold an 8-6-2-1 record. 

