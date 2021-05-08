 Skip to main content
AHL: Phoenix Copley earns 100th victory as Hershey wins eighth straight home win over Lehigh Valley
AHL

AHL: Phoenix Copley earns 100th victory as Hershey wins eighth straight home win over Lehigh Valley

Hershey Bears logo

Hershey Bears earned a 3-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday in a day full of milestones.

The win was Hershey's eighth straight victory on home ice. Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped all 34 shots he faced, earning his 100th AHL win. 

Hershey opened the scoring just 3:17 into the game on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's 10th goal of the season. In the second period, Joe Snively scored his sixth goal of the season for Hershey at 12:21.

Hershey secured the win with an empty net goal at 16:40 of the third period.

The shutout was Copley's second of the season and the 13th of his AHL career.

