AHL: Philippe Maillet with another strong night, one goal and one assist, in Hershey's win
AHL

Hershey Bears logo

Zach Fucale rejected 30 shots in Hershey's 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night.

Matt Moulson scored on the power play to put the Bears (10-4-2-0) ahead for good, and Philippe Maillet followed up his five-assist debut with his first Bears goal in the opening frame. He had another assist as well, to Moulson.

Kody Clark scored late on an empty net goal. 

