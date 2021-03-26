AHL: Philippe Maillet with another strong night, one goal and one assist, in Hershey's win

Sentinel Staff
Zach Fucale rejected 30 shots in Hershey's 3-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night.
Matt Moulson scored on the power play to put the Bears (10-4-2-0) ahead for good, and Philippe Maillet followed up his five-assist debut with his first Bears goal in the opening frame. He had another assist as well, to Moulson.
Kody Clark scored late on an empty net goal.
