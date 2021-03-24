AHL: Philippe Maillet assists on five goals in Hershey's win, Brian Pinho scores twice

Philippe Maillet wasted no time making an impact in his first AHL action of the season, dishing out five assists in Hershey's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley.

Maillet, who was reassigned to the Bears from Washington's taxi squad in the morning, contributed on each of the last five goals Wednesday night in Allentown.

He has one other five-point AHL performance, exactly five years ago with Ontario, according to the Bears (9-4-2-0).

His assists went to Paul LaDue, Joe Snively, Brian Pinho, Matt Moulson and Pinho again. Pinho was also reassigned Wednesday and finished with two goals and an assist.

Hershey roared out to a 4-0 lead before the Phantoms' Ryan Fitzgerald scored on the power play to end the shutout. Phoenix Copley finished with 27 saves for the victors.

