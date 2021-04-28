AHL: Matt Moulson scores twice, Hershey wins first game of season via shootout

Hershey won its first game of the season via shootout, beating Binghamton 4-3 thanks to shootout goals from Philippe Maillet and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Matt Moulson scored a pair of goals for the Bears (18-6-2-0) in the second period to make it 2-1, including a power play marker. Maillet also scored on the power play in the third period to make it 3-2.