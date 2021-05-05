AHL: Lehigh Valley breaks through in third period to defeat Hershey

Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists to help Lehigh Valley charge to a 5-3 win over the Hershey Wednesday night.

The loss snapped Hershey's three-game win streak.

Hershey opened the scoring just 24 seconds into the game. Philippe Maillet connected on a spin-around to give Hershey a 1-0 lead on the game's first shot. Lehigh Valley responded with a pair of goals to grab a 2-1 lead.

Hershey answered on the power play at 16:33 of the period with Damien Riat connecting for his first goal since March. The two clubs traded goals in the second with Foerster scoring his 10th goal of the season at 2:02.

Hershey equalized on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's ninth goal of the season at 17:54. Lehigh Valley pulled away in the third period thanks to two assists from Foerster. He fed York on a breakaway and the fellow rookie struck on the power play at 8:00 for the eventual game-winning goal. Foerster helped increase Lehigh Valley's lead, dishing a feed to O'Reilly at 14:10 to make it 5-3 Phantoms.

