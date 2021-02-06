AHL: League reschedules Hershey Bears drop opener in OT to Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Hershey returned to the ice for its season opener Saturday against Lehigh Valley.

Kody Clark scored the Bears' lone goal, but a late rally from the Phantoms earned the visitors a 2-1 victory in overtime.

After a scoreless opening period, the Bears got the game's icebreaker at 13:02 of the middle frame. Eddie Wittchow stole the puck in his own zone and skated up the ice down the right wing. He fed Clark in the slot and the winger flipped a shot over the glove of Lehigh Valley netminder Zane McIntyre to make it 1-0 Bears.

Hershey hit McIntyre with 35 shots, but the Bears could not beat him again. That set up the game-tying goal for the Phantoms with McIntyre pulled for an extra attacker in the game's closing minute. Off a face off win from Chris Mueller, Wyatte Wylie scored, firing a slapshot past Hershey's Pheonix Copley to make it 1-1.

The goal forced overtime and it took only 1:59 for the Phantoms to win the game in the extra session. Ryan Fitzgerald scored the winner, snapping a shot from the left wing that deflected off a stick past Copley for the win.

