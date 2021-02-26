 Skip to main content
AHL: Kody Clark, Brett Leason score twice in Hershey's road win
AHL: Kody Clark, Brett Leason score twice in Hershey's road win

Hershey erupted in the second period to put away Binghamton on Friday night.

The four-goal spree gave the Bears a 6-3 road victory two nights after their first regulation loss of the season. 

The Bears (4-1-2-0) got goals from Brett Leason, Kody Clark (twice), Alex Jonsson-Fjallby in the second to storm out ahead 5-1. Leason joined Clark with a second goal in the third period, and Garrett Pilon tallied the opening score of the game in the first.

Ilya Samsonov recorded 25 saves. 

