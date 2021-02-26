AHL: Kody Clark, Brett Leason score twice in Hershey's road win

Sentinel Staff
Hershey erupted in the second period to put away Binghamton on Friday night.
The four-goal spree gave the Bears a 6-3 road victory two nights after their first regulation loss of the season.
The Bears (4-1-2-0) got goals from Brett Leason, Kody Clark (twice), Alex Jonsson-Fjallby in the second to storm out ahead 5-1. Leason joined Clark with a second goal in the third period, and Garrett Pilon tallied the opening score of the game in the first.
Ilya Samsonov recorded 25 saves.
More online
For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!