AHL: Hunter Shepard stonewalls Binghamton to lead Hershey to win

Hunter Shepard turned aside 31 shots and Connor McMichael scored his seventh game-winning goal of the season to help Hershey get a 2-1 victory over Binghamton Friday night.

After a scoreless first period the Bears struck for a pair of goals in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Moulson scored his 11th goal of the season at 13:48 to break the ice and make it 1-0 Hershey. On the power play, McMichael tallied his 12th goal of the season to make it 2-0.