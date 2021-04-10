AHL: Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Sentinel Staff
The Hershey Bears scheduled game Saturday against Lehigh Valley was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the teams announced Saturday afternoon.
The Phantoms' game Sunday against Binghamton was also postponed, while Hershey's matchup with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the afternoon is still on as scheduled.
A make-up date will be announced later.
The Bears have 28 points, tops in the division, but are behind LV's 27 points in two fewer games.
