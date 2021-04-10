 Skip to main content
AHL: Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
AHL

AHL: Hershey vs. Lehigh Valley postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Hershey Bears logo

The Hershey Bears scheduled game Saturday against Lehigh Valley was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the teams announced Saturday afternoon.

The Phantoms' game Sunday against Binghamton was also postponed, while Hershey's matchup with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the afternoon is still on as scheduled.

A make-up date will be announced later.

The Bears have 28 points, tops in the division, but are behind LV's 27 points in two fewer games.

