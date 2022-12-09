AHL: Hershey top line thrives in 4-2 win over Bridgeport

The Hershey Bears top line clicked on all cylinders as the Bears topped the Bridgeport Islanders 4-2 Friday at Total Mortgage Arena.

The line of Mike Vecchione (two goals, two assists), Mike Sgarbossa (one goal, one assist) and Ethen Frank (one goal, three assist) led the way with a 10-point night. The Islanders scored just one minute, 34 seconds into the contest before the Bears regrouped at the 17:20 mark on one of Vecchione’s two goals.

Hershey took a 2-1 lead in the second period as Sgarbossa received a Vecchione pass on a misplayed puck. Vecchione added his second goal late in the second to extend the Bear lead to two. Frank, after the Islanders trimmed the Bear lead back to one early in the third, netted his score to seal the 4-2 victory.

Shots favored Hershey 41-22, matching the Bears’ season-high. Hershey goalie Zach Fucale stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced to collect his 10th victory of the season. The Bears moved to 16-5-2-0 with the win.

Hershey gets back on the ice at the Giant Center Saturday when it hosts the Cleveland Monsters for a 7 p.m. affair.