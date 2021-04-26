AHL: Hershey Bears' win streak snapped in loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sunday

Josh Currie had two goals and an assist to help the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Hershey Bears 6-3 Sunday.

Philippe Maillet opened the scoring for the Bears on the power play, scoring his third goal of the season on a 4-on-3 advantage.

The Penguins scored twice before the period ended to grab a 2-1 lead. Currie scored his first of two goals at 18:29.

Hershey tied the game just 53 seconds into the second period. Matt Moulson tapped the puck into an empty net with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Alex D'Orio out of position.

Jonathan Gruden gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 8:17, but the Bears tied the game with a goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. At 16:48, Hershey's Connor McMichael was whistled for a hooking penalty. Currie scored his second goal of the game, notching the eventual game-winner at 17:13, 4-3.

