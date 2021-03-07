 Skip to main content
AHL: Hershey Bears win 4-3 in overtime against Devils
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears win 4-3 in overtime against Devils

The Hershey Bears won 4-3 after the Binghamton Devils pushed the game into overtime in the last few seconds of the third period Sunday evening.

Much of the first period was scoreless until Bears' Kody Clark broke the ice with a little more than a minute left before the start of the second period. The Bears' Brett Leason then added another tally to their score in the second period before the Devils started pushing back.

Three seconds into the Bears' penalty kill, the Devils scored to make it to 2-1 in the second period, and then the team tied it up 33 seconds into the third period.

With more than six minutes remaining, Garrett Pilon gave the Bears a 3-2 lead. The Devils took a time out near the 2-minute mark, and they managed to squeeze in one last goal with 32.1 seconds left in the third period to push the game into overtime.

The Bears, however, were able to pull out a victory with a goal from Martin Fehervary.

