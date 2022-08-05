AHL: Hershey Bears to retire Chris Bourque's No. 17

The Hershey Bears announced Friday plans to retire the No. 17, worn by former alternate captain Chris Bourque, in an on-ice ceremony prior to Hershey’s game vs. Springfield Jan. 14, 2023.

“I am honored and humbled to have 17 retired in Hershey and join the legendary group of numbers hanging in the rafters,” Bourque, who announced his retirement in April, said in a press release. “Words cannot describe how excited I am to see everyone for this special night on Jan. 14, and I look forward to celebrating with all of you.”

Bourque spent nine of his 17 professional seasons in Hershey, tallying 196 goals and 390 assists as a Bear good for fifth all-time in team history. He helped the Bears claim Calder Cup titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010. His 86 playoff points are a team record.

The six-time all-star will be the eighth Hershey player to have his number retired.

“Chris Bourque is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White, and it’s only fitting that his number 17 be raised to the rafters among the finest players in our organization’s rich history,” said Bryan Helmer, Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations, in a press release. “Chris is synonymous with the success the Bears enjoyed during his playing days, and the impact he had in Chocolatetown is timeless. We’re excited to be able to honor his legacy with his friends, family, and our fans on Jan. 14.”