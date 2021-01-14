 Skip to main content
AHL: Hershey Bears to hold Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Food Drive
AHL: Hershey Bears to hold Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Food Drive

The Hershey Bears announced they will host the GIANT Drive-Thru Teddy Bear Toss and Food Drive on Jan. 23.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the GIANT Center parking lot. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals and, much like the normal Teddy Bear Toss, fans can toss their stuffed animals out their car windows. Participants are required to wear face coverings even while sitting in their cars.

The Bears are the world record holders for the Teddy Bear Toss. In 2019, the club collected 45,650 stuffed animals for local charities.

