The Hershey Bears announced Wednesday that the club has signed Rob O'Gara and Reece Willcox to professional tryout agreements.

O'Gara split last season with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage and Springfield Thunderbirds, appearing in 25 games and scoring six points.

Willcox spent his entire AHL career with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He had 13 points in 56 games last season after notching a career-best 20 points in 65 games the year prior.

