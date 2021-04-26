 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AHL: Hershey Bears recall Macoy Erkamps from the South Carolina Stingrays
0 comments
AHL

AHL: Hershey Bears recall Macoy Erkamps from the South Carolina Stingrays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey Bears logo

The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman Macoy Erkamps from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. 

Erkamps played in two games with the Bears, making his Hershey debut Feb. 14. Erkamps played 119 career games with Binghamton, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, tallying 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and 113 penalty minutes. 

With the Stingrays this season, Erkamps appeared in 23 games, posting four points (two goals, two assists) to go along with 37 penalty minutes. 

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News