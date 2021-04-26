AHL: Hershey Bears recall Macoy Erkamps from the South Carolina Stingrays

The Hershey Bears have recalled defenseman Macoy Erkamps from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Erkamps played in two games with the Bears, making his Hershey debut Feb. 14. Erkamps played 119 career games with Binghamton, Belleville, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, tallying 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and 113 penalty minutes.

With the Stingrays this season, Erkamps appeared in 23 games, posting four points (two goals, two assists) to go along with 37 penalty minutes.

