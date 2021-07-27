AHL: Hershey Bears re-sign captain Matt Moulson

The Hershey Bears announced Tuesday that the club re-signed forward Matt Moulson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.
The 37-year-old Moulson played two previous season with the Bears, serving as the team's captain during the 2020-21 season. In 33 games last season he scored 12 goals and added 12 assists, leading the team with six power play goals and helping Hershey finish with the league's best record.
Moulson was an alternate captain during the 2019-20 season, which included a team-leading 22-goal output and his 1,000th professional game.
Moulson's 650-game NHL career included stints with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Minnesota.