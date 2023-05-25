Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Goalie Hunter Shepard stopped all 24 shots that came his way, and two second-period goals propelled the Hershey Bears past the Rochester Americans 2-0 Thursday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bears evened the series at 1-1 with the win.

The first Hershey goal came when Henrik Borgstrom capitalized on a power play to break a scoreless tie with three minutes, 55 seconds left in the second period. Beck Malenstyn then buried the second goal with 31.7 seconds left in the same period.

Mason Morelli assisted on both Hershey goals. Shepard, who was pulled from a 5-1 Game 1 loss, recorded his first shutout of the postseason. Malcolm Subban collected 19 saves for Rochester.

Hershey and Rochester return to the ice Saturday for Game 3 at 7:05 p.m.