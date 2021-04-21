AHL: Hershey Bears' power play overpowers Lehigh Valley Phantoms in win

Connor McMichael scored twice and the power play struck three times to lead the Hershey Bears to a 6-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday night.

Shane Gersich tallied his sixth goal of the season for the Bears to open the scoring at 5:14 of the first period. The Bears doubled the lead on the power play on McMichael's ninth goal of the season.

In the second period, Hershey scored on the two consecutive shots to up the lead to 4-0. McMichael struck for his second goal of the game on the power play. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby added his fifth goal of the season for Hershey at 8:31.

Philippe Maillet scored Hershey's third power play goal of the game in the third period, but the Phantoms' Ryan Fitzgerald responded with a power play goal of his own to cut Hershey's lead to 5-1.

The Bears finished the win with a shorthanded goal from Brett Leason at 11:21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0