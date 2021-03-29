AHL: Hershey Bears' Philippe Maillet named AHL Player of the Week

The AHL announced Hershey Bears forward Philippe Maillet has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week.

Maillet made his Bears season debut last week and recorded eight points and a +8 rating in three games. Maillet registered five assists in a 6-2 win at Lehigh Valley Wednesday night.

He became the first Bear to post five assists in a game since Jeff Taffe in 2013.

Maillet was on the ice for 11 of Hershey’s 12 goals scored last week, and none of their goals allowed.

Maillet was the Bears’ leading scorer in 2019-20 with 44 points in 61 games, and has totaled 54 goals and 92 assists for 146 points in 204 career AHL contests with Hershey and Ontario.

