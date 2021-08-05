AHL: Hershey Bears name Scott Allen head coach

The Hershey Bears announced the end to their head coaching search Thursday and named Scott Allen the 27th bench boss in the franchise’s history.

Allen, an assistant with the Bears since 2019, succeeds Spencer Carbery, who took an assistant role with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July after three seasons behind the Hershey bench.

“His desire to develop players in a winning culture makes him a perfect fit for our historic franchise,” said Bryan Helmer, Hershey’s vice president of hockey operations.

The 55-year-old Allen brings 25 years of coaching experience to a new era of hockey in Hershey, including positions in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. He coached Hershey captain Matt Mouslon as an assistant with the New York Islanders from 2009-12 and also served as an assistant with the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes.

Allen’s 13-year AHL career included brief head coaching stints with the Portland Pirates in 2016 and twice with San Antonio in 2002-03 and 2003-04. He also spent time in Lowell, Omaha, Quad City, Peoria and Chicago. He served as head coach of the ECHL’s Johnstown Chiefs from 1997-2002.