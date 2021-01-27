AHL: Hershey Bears name Matt Moulson 44th captain in club's history

The Hershey Bears announced that forward Matt Moulson was named captain for the 2020-21 season.
He is the 44th captain in the club's history.
Moulson enters his second season with the Bears and the winger led the team in goals (22), power play goals (11), first goals of the game (7) and shots (172) last season. He finished second on the team in points with 41 and was one of just two players to play in all 62 games during the shortened season.
He skated in his 1000th professional game Jan. 24, 2020 at Springfield.