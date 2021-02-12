AHL: Hershey Bears' March road game against Binghamton rescheduled

Sentinel Staff
The AHL and the Binghamton Devils announced several schedule changes, including a change to one road game for the Hershey Bears.
The Hershey at Binghamton game originally scheduled for March 20 will now be played March 19. The game will still be played at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey.
