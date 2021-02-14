AHL: Hershey Bears lose to Phantoms in tight OT game

The Hershey Bears were unable to overcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Sunday in a back-and-forth game that ended with a 4-5 overtime win for the Phantoms.

The Bears initially came out strong, with Joe Snively scoring within 16 seconds of the start of the game at the Giant Center. However, the Phantoms were able to get two scores of their own in the first period.

The Phantoms padded their lead at the start of the second period before Bears’ Cameron Schilling gave the Hershey team another point and Mike Sgarbossa tied it up at 3-3.

Rob O’Gara initially put the game back in the Bears’ hands with another goal, assisted by Hershey captain Matt Moulson and Damien Riat, whose point is the first for him in the AHL.

The Phantoms tied the game with 5:16 left in the third period before scoring early in overtime to take the game.

