AHL: Hershey Bears hold on for win against Binghamton Devils

The Hershey Bears earned a 3-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils Wednesday night.

Hershey fired 50 shots on Devils goalie Jeremy Brodeur and with the win Hershey improved to 13-5-2-0 on the season. The win also marked the 300th professional victory for Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery.

The Bears opened the scoring on the power play as Matt Moulson connected for his seventh goal of the season. He banked the puck off Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson and into the net to make it 1-0 Hershey.

The Devils answered on the power play as Travis St. Denis tied the score 1-1. Shane Gersich gave the Bears the lead back with just 1:52 left in the opening period on a 2-on-1 rush. Gersich raced down the left wing and snapped a shot over the glove of Brodeur to make it 2-1 Hershey.

In the middle frame, Hershey scored the lone goal of the period. With only 1:16 left in the period, Joe Snively scored on a rebound, tucking a shot past the right pad of the goaltender to make it 3-1.

In the third period, Binghamton's Brett Seney scored to get the Devils within one with just 8:20 remaining. However, that was as close as the Devils would come as Hershey held on for the win.

Fucale collected the victory in net with 21 saves, while Brodeur stopped 47 shots in his first AHL start.

