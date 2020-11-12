AHL: Hershey Bears hire Emily Engel-Natzke, first female assistant coach in Capitals organization

The Hershey Bears announced the hiring of Emily Engel-Natzke as video coach Thursday.

She is the first female assistant coach in the Washington Capitals organization.

Engel-Natzke served as the assistant director of operations/video coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers. She worked with both the men’s and women’s hockey teams from 2015-17, and exclusively with the men’s team from 2017-20. She also worked with USA Hockey in 2013 and served as the video coach for USA Hockey’s U18 and Senior Women’s National Teams.

Engel-Natzke replaces former video coach, Jared Elenberger, who was promoted to the video coach for the Capitals.

She was part of the World Championship staff for the U18 team in 2018 in Russia, and the 2019 Senior Women’s team in Finland.

