AHL: Hershey Bears game Wednesday vs. Lehigh Valley postponed

The American Hockey League announced the postponement of Wednesday's Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Giant Center, citing COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears.

A make-up date for Wednesday's contest is yet to be determined.

"This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel," the team said in a press release issued Wednesday night.

Prior to Wednesday's postponement, the Bears were winners of two of their last four games, Lehigh handing them a 2-1 loss Tuesday night. Hershey currently holds a 12-9-2-1 record and sits fourth in the AHL Atlantic Division standings.

