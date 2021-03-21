AHL: Hershey Bears defeat Binghamton Devils in OT

After trailing the Binghamton Devils for most of Sunday's game, the Hershey Bears pulled out a win in overtime.

The Devils were the first to put a score on the board, leading 0-1 through the end of the first period. The Bears were able to tie it up in the second period, but the Devils took the lead again only 10 seconds after the Bears' goal.

The Devils kept their lead through much of the rest of the game. The Bears took a timeout with 1:13 left in the third period, and eventually tied it up with 53.3 seconds left with a goal from Connor McMichael.

It was McMichael who put the Bears over the top in overtime, winning the game 3-2.

